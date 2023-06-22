'Will Rein In Urban Naxals': Madhya Pradesh Minister's Plan For Maoists

Narottam Mishra chaired a high-level meeting to review the Maoist situation in the state

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra today said security forces will target the pipeline supplying money and promoting Maoism through "Urban Naxals" to wipe out the menace from its roots.

The state's police and Hawk Force commandos are working well and the government has been successful in effectively controlling Maoist activities in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Mishra told reporters after chairing a high-level meeting to review the situation in insurgency-affected districts.

"To end the Naxal ideology from its roots, we have decided to take effective action against the pipeline and Urban Naxalites supplying money and promoting the ideology. We should go to its roots," he said.

Hawk Force is the elite unit to combat Maoists in Madhya Pradesh.

The state's Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, Adarsh Katiyar, additional director general of police (ADGP), and ADGP Ashok Awasthi were among those who attended the meeting.

"We should find out how Urban Naxalites are indulged in brainwashing to promote their ideology and their different sources of funding by attacking their roots to end the menace," said Mr Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

The home minister said Maoists are misusing ammonium nitrate, being supplied to farmers as fertiliser, as explosives. An effective strategy will be chalked out to ensure that the chemical doesn't reach the Maoists, he said.

He also said that because of efforts made by security agencies, including the police, Hawk Force and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the situation in MP's Maoist-affected districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, is under control.

In the past 10 months, forces have eliminated or caught a number of Maoists carrying a total reward of Rs 1.5 crore; this reflects how effectively action against them was taken by the cops in the state, the minister said.

Besides reviewing the Maoist challenge, Mr Mishra also arrived here to take part in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)