Madhya Pradesh Minister, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat also appealed to his colleagues to get tested.

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested coronavirus positive.

The minister himself confirmed it on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. In the tweet, he appealed to those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.

"Despite having no symptoms, I got a Covid test done after the Chief Minister asked me to. My and my wife's test came out to be positive. I am confident that we will defeat coronavirus with your good wishes and will be back to work with the same resolve. I appeal to my colleagues to get tested for coronavirus," he tweeted in Hindi.

Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished the couple a speedy recovery.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last week tested COVID-19 positive. He chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital on Tuesday and said that if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable.

A couple of days before Mr Chouhan, state Co-operatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria was also found infected with coronavirus.