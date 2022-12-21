Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Minor Girl After Resisting Molestation, Arrested

The accused hit the girl with the iron bumper after she resisted his molestation attempt, police said.

A man was arrested for killing a 15-year-old girl with an iron bumper after she resisted his molestation attempt in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident occurred in a farm in Baijnath village under Jawar police station in the district around 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gitesh Garg said, "The minor girl and her father used to work as labourers in the farm. The accused Vishal Bhil was also working as a labourer in the same field."

"The accused took the minor girl into a house built near the farm with bad intention. The girl resisted the act, as a result of which the accused hit her with the iron bumper and she died on the spot," he added.

The police have arrested the accused and further investigation into the matter is on, ASP Garg added.

