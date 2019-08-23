Madhya Pradesh Man Dies Of Heart Attack After Argument Over Evacuation

The family protested with the body on Thursday.

A 62-year-old man in a village in flood-hit Madhya Pradesh died of heart attack on Thursday after he had an argument with some officials of the civic administration when they were evacuating people affected by the rising water levels in Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat. His family members held a protest in the village with the body and alleged that he was manhandled.

Laxman Mandloi from Jangarwara village in Barwani district had an argument with the officials and cops when they tried to evacuate the family of his niece, said District Collector Amit Tomar.

"The administration is evacuating the village because of the rising water levels in the dam. Laxman's home is not in the affected area. We have not found anything to show that he was manhandled," Mr Tomar said.

He died of a heart attack after reaching his home, three km away from the evacuation site, Mr Tomar added.

Protesting against the administration, Laxman Mandloi's family, along with the villagers, blocked a road in the village on Thursday. They sat with his body on the road and demanded that a murder case be registered against police and administrative officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate AS Oharia was also gheraoed by the villagers amid the protest; however, cops later escorted him out of the area.

