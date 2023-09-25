'You Are Chief Minister, But...': Kamal Nath's Swipe At Shivraj Chouhan

Kamal Nath's post came hours ahead of PM Modi's visit to his state today. (File)

Congress leader Kamal Nath today mocked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over not being the face of the BJP's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Mr Nath, a former chief minister, said that whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state, Mr Chouhan involves him in his "lies".

"That is why he (PM Modi) has excluded you from the entire election campaign. You are the first Chief Minister in this country, who is the Chief Minister but is not the Chief Minister's face," Mr Nath wrote on X, formerly Twitter, hours ahead of PM Modi's visit to the state today.

The BJP will decide on the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's post only after the elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said when asked if Mr Chouhan will continue in the top post.

"Lying Machine"

The "double speed of your lying machine" has troubled both the Prime Minister and the people of Madhya Pradesh, said the post addressing Mr Chouhan.

PM Modi will today address BJP workers in Bhopal to mark the culmination of his party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' ahead of the year-end assembly polls in MP.

Hours before the mega event, Mr Nath posted a list of Mr Chouhan's "lies".

"You told him (PM) in Rewa that the farmers' income has more than doubled, but NITI Aayog report showed that the income of Madhya Pradesh farmers had decreased," alleged Mr Nath.

In Bhopal, he said, Mr Chouhan handed a wrong leaflet to the Prime Minister that said the petrol price was less than Rs 100 per litre in Madhya Pradesh. He alleged the Chief Minister also lied over gas cylinder prices in his state.

"When the Prime Minister visited Sagar district, you made him say that the Congress government did not pay attention to Bundelkhand whereas the UPA government had given a special Bundelkhand package of Rs 7,200 crore," added Mr Nath.