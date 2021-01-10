Hindu Mahasabha Opens Study Centre On Nathuram Godse In Madhya Pradesh

Hindu Mahasabha opened a "gyanshala" or a study centre on Nathuram Godse.

The Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday opened a "gyanshala" or a study centre on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to "educate" youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap, a functionary said.

"The Nathuram Godse "gyanshala" will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap," Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj told reporters on the occasion.

He alleged that the Congress was behind the Partition of India in 1947.