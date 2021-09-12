Madhya Pradesh Government's Assurance For Son Of Tribal Dead In Mob Attack

Kanhaiyalal Bheel was assaulted, tied to a vehicle and dragged on August 26. He died the next day.

The Madhya Pradesh government will take care of the education and upbringing of the son of a 40-year-old tribal man from Neemuch who died after being assaulted by a group of people and dragged behind a vehicle some days ago, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today.

He also said his government would construct houses for two brothers of the dead man and provide them assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.

"In an unfortunate incident, a man identified as Kanhaiyalal Bheel had died in Neemuch district. We have decided that the state government will take complete care for the upbringing and education of his son Durgashankar, who is currently in Rajasthan with his mother," Mr Chouhan said in a statement.

Kanhaiyalal Bheel was assaulted, tied to a vehicle and dragged on August 26 following a minor road accident with a milk seller riding a motorcycle on Neemuch-Singoli road.

According to the police, the motorcycle knocked down Kanhaiyalal Bheel and the milk seller, identified as Chhitar Mal Gurjar, was angry as milk spilled onto the road.

Gurjar then called up his friends, all of whom assaulted Bheel, and then tied him to a vehicle and dragged him, leading to severe injuries that caused his death the next day.

Eight people have been arrested for murder and other offences in connection with the case.