Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers Director General Of Police, Names New Police Chief

The Madhya Pradesh government transferred VK Singh to the sports and youth welfare department as director

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Vivek Johri as the new Director General of Police (DGP) and transferred the incumbent VK Singh to the sports and youth welfare department as its director, official sources said.

Both Mr Singh and Mr Johri, who is currently on central deputation, are 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Mr Johri, at present serving as Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), will take charge as DGP on his return from central deputation, the sources said.

Till then, DG Cyber Cell, Rajendra Kumar (1985 batch) will officiate as the DGP along with his current responsibilities, they added.