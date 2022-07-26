Madhya Pradesh Couple Torture Adopted Daughter For Bed-Wetting, Arrested

The couple was presented in a court, which sent them to judicial custody. (File)

A couple was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly inflicting burns and torturing their nine-year-old adopted daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

The 40-year-old woman had allegedly inflicted burns on the child's private parts as a punishment for bed-wetting, while her husband is also accused of brutally assaulting her, MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

The accused, who are close relatives of the child, had adopted her after the death of her parents due to COVID-19 infection, he said.

An offence has been registered under sections 294 (abusing), 323 (manhandling), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 506 (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it was stated.

The couple was presented in a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he said.

"Once the girl is discharged from the hospital, the administration will take care of her and take efforts to ensure that she is adopted by a good family as per the due process," the official said.

Child Welfare Committee chairperson Pallavi Porwal had on Monday said that the girl had sustained burns on her private parts, some hair on her head had been uprooted and her body bore fingernail marks.

