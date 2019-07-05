Building Over Which BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya Hit Official Demolished

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested and later released from jail on bail.

The Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday demolished the building over which BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya had thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat last week.



Bhure Lal, owner of the building, had approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court against demolition but the court refused to stay the process.



However, the court had asked Indore Municipal Corporation to arrange temporary shelter for Bhure Lal for three months within two days.



Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and a first-time legislator, chased away an Indore Municipal Corporation officer who was on an anti-encroachment drive, on June 26.



A video of the dramatic incident showing the legislator beating up the officer with a cricket bat went viral across social media platforms, drawing criticism from the Opposition.



Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested and later released from jail on bail and was garlanded by his supporters. His supporters had even fired celebratory gunshots outside his office as their leader walked out of prison.



The legislator from Indore-3 Assembly constituency had claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation without consulting him.



Akash Vijayvargiya father Kailash Vijayvargiya had defended him and called him a "novice player".



On Tuesday, PM Modi had expressed displeasure over Akash Vijayvargiya's behaviour at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, saying "such behaviour is unacceptable irrespective of whose son he is".



Later, the BJP issued a show cause notice to Akash Vijayvargiya.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability