Madhya Pradesh BJP Expels Kisan Morcha Leader For Allegedly Abusing Farmers

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP today expelled a leader of its Kisan Morcha (farmers' wing), who was purportedly seen using abusing farmers in a video that went viral on social media.



State BJP chief Rakesh Singh has terminated the primary membership of Hakim Singh Aanjana, Ujjain district secretary of the Kisan Morcha, with immediate effect, party spokesperson Lokendra Parashar said.



The language used by Mr Aanjana was not acceptable, he said.



The video surfaced at a time when farmers' organisations have announced an agitation from June 1 to 10 to press their demands.



In the video, Mr Aanjana is purportedly seen calling farmers "beimaan" (dishonest) and "chor" (thieves).



Even those who hadn't grown garlic got registered to sell the crop when the government announced a minimum support price of Rs 800 per quintal for the spice, he allegedly said in the video, adding that farmers should be "beaten with shoes".



He was a farmer himself and satisfied with Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's work in the agriculture sector, Mr Aanjana was purportedly seen saying.



Mr Aanjana could not be contacted for comments.



