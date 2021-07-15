Another Madhya Pradesh-Based Illegal Weapons Network Busted: Punjab Police

Punjab police has claimed to have busted a network of illegal weapon suppliers from Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked another interstate module involved in manufacturing and supply of illegal weapons across the state with the arrest of its two members from Madhya Pradesh.

The development comes just four days after the Kapurthala Police cracked an illicit weapons supply network with the arrest of its main supplier from Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district.

This is the fourth such Madhya Pradesh-based illegal weapons manufacturing and supply module busted by the Punjab Police within the last eight months.

Amritsar Rural Police had unearthed two such modules, including one illicit small arms manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh, with the arrest of weapon smugglers who were supplying arms to gangsters, criminals and radicals in Punjab.

In an interstate operation, a team of State Counter Intelligence, Amritsar arrested Jeevan (19) and Vijay Thakur (25) - both Madhya Pradesh residents, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said

Police recovered 39 pistols (.32 bore) along with magazines from their possession, he said.

Mr Gupta expressed concern that areas in Khargone, Barwani and Burhanpur districts of Madhya Pradesh have been emerging as a big-time base for manufacturing and supply of high-quality .30 bore and .32 bore pistols to gangsters and criminals in the country.