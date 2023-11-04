Kamal Nath Hits Back At Jyotiraditya Scindia Over 'Black Crow' Remark

"Whatever Jyotiraditya Scindia ji says, everyone knows what deal was done."

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has hit out at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for alleging that he was witness to the distribution of alleged fake certificates of loan waivers when the Congress was in power in MP.

Mr Scindia had referred to a popular proverb to call himself the black crow for the Congress.

"Whatever Jyotiraditya Scindia ji says, everyone knows what deal was done. Everyone knows what kind of benefits he took from our government and the public is a witness. Whether he (Scindia) is black or yellow, I don't have to answer that," Kamal Nath told reporters in Bhopal today.

Earlier, addressing a public rally in Ashoknagar district on Friday, Mr Scindia, who was earlier in the Congress party, reminded his former party colleagues of the popular Bollywood song "Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate'' and said that he was the black crow for the Congress party, implying that the party should fear him.

"26 lakh fake certificates were distributed in the name of loan waivers to farmers. Even I distributed some of those certificates. There is an old saying- Jhoot Bole Kauva Kate, Kale Kauve Se Darriyo. I am the black crow for the Congress," Mr Scindia said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)