Shivraj Chouhan's 'Jai-Veeru' Twist In Dig At Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh

Shivraj Chouhan alleged the two Congress veterans are fighting over the plundered booty (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, referring to them as 'Jai' and 'Veeru' from the iconic film "Sholay" and alleged they were fighting between themselves over the distribution of plundered booty.

His criticism came days after Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala equated Kamal Nath, who is the party's Madhya Pradesh president, and Digvijaya Singh, its Rajya Sabha member, with 'Jai' and 'Veeru' - characters played by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the 1975 classic.

Sources in the Congress said Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath are in Delhi on Tuesday to meet the party leadership.

Reacting to the Congress leaders' Delhi visit, Shivraj Chouhan, in a video statement on X, said, "Jai-Veeru were called to Delhi. As newspapers reported, they are saying that the BJP is creating confusion (about differences between the two leaders). Why has Delhi called them?"

"Jai and Veeru are fighting between themselves over the 'loot ka maal' (plundered booty)," he alleged.

"Even before 2003, Mr Bantadhar (as the BJP calls Digvijaya Singh) looted and destroyed the entire state. Even during the 15-month rule, Kamal Nath ji turned Madhya Pradesh into a centre for plunder. Now the dispute is only about who will be the next to loot and how and who will get what type of share in it. Delhi is also involved in this," he alleged.

Earlier, Randeep Surjewala said the relationship between Mr Singh and Mr Nath was the same as it was between Dharmendra's "Veeru" and Amitabh Bachchan's "Jai" in "Sholay".

"... Neither Gabbar Singh (the film's lead villain) could get them into a fight (in the movie) nor will the BJP's Gabbar Singh be able to get it done here," Mr Surjewala said in Bhopal on Saturday speaking about the alleged conflict over Congress's ticket-distribution in the state.

Earlier this month, a video of Kamal Nath surfaced in which he purportedly asked his party men to "tear" the clothes of Mr Singh over the denial of a ticket to a leader from Shivpuri. This fuelled talks of a rift in the party over the selection of candidates.

However, the former Chief Ministers sought to make light of the episode and put up a united front. The BJP on Friday again alleged that Digvijaya Singh has distanced himself from the campaigning following the "dispute" over ticket distribution.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17.