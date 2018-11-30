Digvijay Singh Predicts 132 Seats For Congress In Madhya Pradesh

This time the workers put in every effort to ensure the Congress wins the polls, Digvijay Singh said

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh Thursday claimed his party will win more than 132 seats out of the total 230 in the state Assembly.

A record 75 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the state elections held on Wednesday, an increase of around two per cent against the last polls held in 2013.

"We are going to win more than 132 seats and wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state after 15 years," Mr Singh told reporters in Bhopal.

"In the 2013 Assembly polls, there were around three per cent bogus voters. This time around, we got the electoral list pruned before the elections," he said.

The Congress workers have put their "body, heart and soul" to win this poll, the former chief minister of MP said.

"In fact, this time the workers put in every effort to ensure the Congress wins the polls. This election was fought between the public and the government," he said.

In the run up to the elections, Mr Singh had toured almost the entire state in a bid to thaw differences within the Congress.

The counting of votes will be held on December 11.