Madhya Pradesh Amends Mandi Act, Farmers Can Sell Produce From Home

Farmers are no longer required to go to the market (Mandi) to sell their produce.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced several amendments in the Mandi Act with a view to providing the farmers with the maximum value for their produce.

Farmers can now directly sell the produce to private traders from their homes and are not required to go to the market (Mandi). Apart from this, they will also have the option of going to the market to sell their produce at support price. The government says that the new rules will develop a more competitive system and provide farmers with maximum value for their produce.

The Chief Minister said that now the traders will be able to visit the farmers in their houses or buy their crops from the farm by taking a license. A single license will enable traders to buy produce from anywhere in the state.

"We have also implemented e-trading system under which the rates at mandis all over the country will be accessible. Farmers can bargain and sell their produce in any market of the country where they get higher price," Mr Chouhan said.

The government has also introduced "Sauda Patrak" system through which traders can purchase produce from farmers from their homes. About 80 percent of the procurement of mandis or vegetable market has been done through Sauda Patraks and farmers have also received good prices.

Seven new provisions have been added to the Mandi Act including provision for the establishment of Mandis in private sector. Godowns, silo cold storage etc. can also be declared as private mandis. Food processors, exporters, wholesale sellers and end users to directly purchase from the farmers at village level outside the mandi. Mandi committees will have no interference in the work of private mandis.

Provision has been made to separate regulatory powers from the Managing Director Mandi Board and give it to Director Marketing. Traders can now engage in trade in the entire state with a single license.