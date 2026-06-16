3 Arrests By Anti-Terror Force Point To A 'Lone Wolf' Recruitment Network

What began as a quiet operation in a remote village of Bihar's Madhubani district may have exposed what investigators believe a covert radicalisation network stretching across several Indian states and allegedly linked to handlers operating from Pakistan.

In a joint operation by the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Bihar ATS, Maulana Izhar-Ul-Haq was arrested from Madhubani on Monday. A teacher associated with a local madrasa and a resident of Nautol Sarisabpali village under Pandaul police station limits, Izhar is now emerging as one of the most significant arrests in the case so far.

According to investigators, Izhar was not merely another member of the alleged network. ATS sources suspect he functioned as the "Amir", the ideological guide and commander, of a group that was allegedly identifying, radicalising and mentoring individuals across different states with the objective of turning them into potential "lone wolf" attackers.

Officials claim that Izhar remained in regular contact with overseas handlers and was tasked with rebuilding sleeper cells, coordinating finances and expanding the network's reach. Intelligence inputs suggest he was operating discreetly from the region while allegedly maintaining communication channels with foreign-based operatives.

The arrest was carried out in extraordinary secrecy. Soon after being taken into custody, a local court granted a 72-hour transit remand to enable ATS teams to bring him to Madhya Pradesh for further interrogation.

A senior ATS officer told NDTV that investigators believe Izhar-Ul-Haq's interrogation could prove crucial in understanding the recruitment and radicalisation process allegedly being used by the network. "One of the key reasons why Izhar is important is that he comes from the Seemanchal region. We want to understand how he motivated people, how potential recruits were identified, what kind of individuals were targeted and how they were gradually drawn into the network," the officer said.

Investigators are also focusing heavily on the digital evidence recovered from the arrested accused. Preliminary examination of mobile phones seized during the operation has reportedly revealed indications of communication with numbers based in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Security agencies are now attempting to establish how the alleged network functioned, who coordinated its activities, and how many individuals may have been connected to it.

The trail began on June 12 when Madhya Pradesh ATS conducted a covert operation in the narrow lanes of Old Bhopal and arrested 35-year-old Mohd Faraz near Nanhe Bee's Mosque in the Qazi Camp area. Sources say the operation was executed with such confidentiality that even local police personnel were reportedly unaware until after the arrest had been completed.

Faraz, who worked at a doctor's clinic, soon became the focus of a far-reaching terror investigation. ATS officials allege that he had been consuming extremist material circulated by foreign handlers and had become deeply radicalised through encrypted online channels.

One of the accused Faraz worked at a clinic in Bhopal

During the initial examination of his digital devices, investigators reportedly recovered alleged jihadi literature, including PDF documents. The agency also began probing whether Faraz was acting independently or as part of a wider, organised network operating across state boundaries. What heightened security concerns further were intelligence inputs suggesting that Faraz was allegedly preparing to travel to Afghanistan for specialised training. Investigators also discovered that he had reportedly been undergoing martial arts training, a development that raised fears about possible operational preparation.

The probe took a dramatic turn when ATS teams traced links extending beyond Madhya Pradesh.

A day after Faraz's arrest, investigators picked up 38-year-old Naeem Abdullah Qureshi from Nanauta in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. According to ATS sources, Naeem and Faraz had studied together at a madrasa in Deoband, and investigators suspect he played a key role in introducing Faraz to the alleged radical network.

The crackdown widened further on Sunday when ATS, working alongside Rajasthan Police, arrested 34-year-old Mohammad Shakir Mev from Alwar district near the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

With three arrests already made, investigators believed they were looking at an interconnected module. The arrest of Izhar-Ul-Haq in Bihar has now strengthened suspicions that the network may have had a structured leadership hierarchy.

According to sources, investigators have also received information suggesting that another accused Naeem allegedly shared photographs and videos of certain locations in Uttar Pradesh with contacts based in Pakistan. The significance of those exchanges is currently being examined. Investigators believe the alleged module was being guided by a handler operating from Pakistan. According to ATS sources, the handler remained in touch with individuals located in different parts of India and allegedly worked to ideologically radicalise them through online communication.

Sources said that most members of the alleged network had never physically met each other. Instead, they remained connected through encrypted communication platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram. However, investigators have learned that Naeem had travelled to Bhopal on one or two occasions and had personally met Faraz.

Digital forensic examination of Faraz's mobile phone has yielded what investigators describe as important leads. According to ATS sources, evidence recovered from the device suggests that he was using a specialised application to communicate with foreign contacts.

According to ATS sources, Faraz had allegedly been assigned the operational name of Khalid Saifullah a reference to a slain Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist accused in multiple major attacks in India. Investigators suspect the alias was intended to inspire recruits and create a sense of ideological continuity with past terrorist figures.

Investigators are now conducting a detailed analysis of chat histories, call records, file transfers and digital activity logs to reconstruct the alleged network's communication trail and determine the extent of foreign influence behind the operation. Investigators believe his questioning could provide crucial answers about a network that first surfaced dramatically in Bhopal last week.

Digital forensic analysis has become central to the investigation. Officials claim mobile phones seized from the accused contain evidence of encrypted communications, extremist propaganda and conversations with individuals located outside India. Investigators are examining suspected links to numbers based in Pakistan and Afghanistan, along with activity on messaging platforms and closed online groups.

Sources further claim that members of the alleged network were exposed to videos of extremist training camps, violent propaganda and material promoting armed jihad. Investigators are also examining allegations that photographs and videos from Indian cities were shared with contacts across the border.

Security agencies now believe the group may have been promoting a dangerous "lone wolf" model of radicalization -- a strategy in which individuals are ideologically groomed online, guided remotely and encouraged to carry out attacks independently, making detection significantly more difficult.

The most critical questions before investigators remain unanswered. Who was controlling the network from overseas? How many individuals were allegedly recruited or influenced? And most importantly, how close were any of the accused to translating ideology into action?

With Izhar-Ul-Haq now being brought to Madhya Pradesh for sustained interrogation, security agencies believe the next few days could reveal the true scale of what they describe as an alleged pan-India radicalisation module operating quietly beneath the radar.