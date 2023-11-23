'Made Rajasthan No 1 In...': PM Modi Attacks Congress Ahead Of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an all-out attack against the Congress government, alleging that under the party's rule, the state had become "number one" in the "riots, crime, corruption and paper leak" case. Today is the last day of campaigning in the state before going to the polls on November 23, and voting and results will be declared on December 3.

While concluding his campaign in the State, PM Modi said, "BJP is going to form the government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh", while anticipating the party being voted to power in these three poll-going States.

PM Modi "assured" that the BJP, if voted to power, will make the state "number one" in tourism, investments, industries and education.

At a poll rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Deogarh district during his whirlwind tour of the State, PM Modi said, "Congress promoted Rajasthan to the number one position in riots, crime, corruption and paper leaks (during their five years of rule)".

"We (BJP) will promote Rajasthan to the number one position in tourism, investments, industries and education...'", as Modi assured the crowd while underscoring the "need" for a strong government for the development of the State.

PM Modi alleged that the Congress government had stopped all the schemes of the previous-led BJP governments when they came to power.

"Five years ago, when Congress came to power, they stopped all our schemes," PM Modi added.

"On December 3, when the BJP will return to power, we will take forward the schemes that will benefit the people of the state..." PM Modi said, anticipating the BJP's "win" in the upcoming Assembly elections.

During his address, PM Modi said, "Our alliance is with the 'Janata Janardan".

Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

