'Made Chief Minister As...': Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi Spar In Bihar Council

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday belittled his predecessor Rabri Devi, asserting that she was appointed to the seat of power by her husband Lalu Prasad upon "suspension".

Mr Kumar referred to the RJD supremo's resignation in 1997 after a CBI charge sheet in the fodder scam, while intervening during a debate inside the state legislative council.

A heated exchange was witnessed on the floor of the Legislative Council where members of the ruling NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan traded charges on the worsening law and order situation.

Mr Kumar said, "We look into any incident of crime that takes place and bring the guilty to justice. But these people, who did nothing worthwhile in power and were unable to handle Hindu-Muslim tensions, are after publicity".

Rabri Devi, a homemaker turned politician who is now the leader of the opposition in the Council, rose to register her protest, asserting that she could speak of achievements of her eight-year-long tenure as the chief minister.

Mr Kumar ticked her off with the Magahi phrase "chhoda na tohra kuchh maloom hai (you stay out of this. You know nothing about these matters".

The JD(U) supremo, thereafter, resumed in Hindi and said, "Her husband made her the chief minister when he was placed under suspension (sic). It all remained in the family. They did nothing while in power. Their propensity for mischief led me to snap ties".

Mr Kumar had tied up with the RJD in 2022, when he had dumped the BJP, vowing to dislodge the saffron party from power at the Centre. However, just a few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he returned to the NDA, stripping the RJD of power and Rabri Devi's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav of their Cabinet berths.

Notably, it was the third occasion during the ongoing session for Mr Kumar to engage in a verbal duel with Rabri Devi.

Although Mr Kumar sat down after a few minutes of fulminations, the House witnessed more mudslinging, with minister Ashok Choudhary alleging that when the RJD ruled Bihar, its senior leaders were involved in kidnapping for ransom.

This infuriated Rabri Devi, who got up to remind Mr Choudhary that as a former Congress leader, he had served in her cabinet and accused him and his wife of involvement in "firauti" (the business of demanding ransom).

Mr Choudhary, who had crossed over to JD(U) in 2017, broke into sobs, challenging Rabri Devi to come up with proof, even as RJD members slammed him for engaging in "flattery" (chamchagiri) of his current political bosses)".

Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh rose and admonished the opposition for not allowing the House to run and told them that they could leave if they could not behave.

He also remarked with disgust: "It is my fourth tenure as the Chairman and never have I been accused of partisanship. But today a derogatory term like chamchagiri has been hurled at me".

The opposition legislators protested, pointing out that the Chairman was mistakenly taking offence at a remark not aimed at him but at another member.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary requested the Chairman that "unparliamentary words" uttered from any side be expunged from the records.

