Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time And How To Watch Last 'Blood Moon' This Year In India

Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and turn red on November 8. (File)

Parts of India and the globe will witness another celestial event on Tuesday as a "Blood Moon" will be visible for approximately 85 minutes from North America, parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. This is will be the second and last Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2022. The Moon will turn a reddish-copper colour when the event happens.

"On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it's visible in your area," US space agency NASA tweeted last month.

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it's visible in your area.



Learn more: https://t.co/zetjapudzVpic.twitter.com/PJ0AuQrfEC — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 27, 2022

Date, place and time

As per NASA, on November 8, a partial lunar eclipse is expected to take place at 4:44am EST (2:14pm IST). The total eclipse phase, also known as Blood Moon, is expected to take place about an hour later at 05:17am EST (2:47pm IST) on the same day. The eclipse will be at its peak at 4:29pm IST and will end at 6:42am EST (4:12pm IST)

According to space.com, the lunar eclipse will be visible from Iceland, parts of South America and Central Asia and Russia. A penumbral lunar eclipse - when the Moon is in the lighter penumbral shadow from our planet - will be visible from eastern Brazil and Argentina, northern Scandinavia and the Middle East, as per the outlet.

How to observe the lunar eclipse

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is completely safe to observe through naked eyes. One doesn't require any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red colour.

There are several live streams of the event scheduled for Youtube as well. TimeandDate.com will be broadcasting the entire event from its mobile observatory in Roswell, New Mexico and take live feeds from San Diego, California and from Perth in Australia. The live stream is scheduled to start at 4:00am EST (1:30pm IST).