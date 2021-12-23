'Some Want To Disturb Peace': Arvind Kejriwal On Punjab Court Blast

Ludhiana court blast: Arvind Kejriwal gave his condolences to the people who died

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his condolences to the families of two people who died in a blast at a court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana. In a tweet, he wished speedy recovering to four people who were injured in the blast that took place inside a bathroom on the second floor of the court building.

"Some people want to disturb peace in Punjab. The three crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed. We have to hold each other's hands. My condolences to the families of the dead and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," Mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

पहले बेअदबी, अब ब्लास्ट। कुछ लोग पंजाब की शांति भंग करना चाहते हैं। पंजाब के 3 करोड़ लोग इनके मंसूबों को कामयाब नहीं होने देंगे। हमें एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़ कर रखना है



ख़बर सुनकर दुख हुआ, मृतकों के परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएँ एवं सभी घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2021

The blast is reported to have taken place around 12:22 pm. The intensity of the blast was such that it damaged the walls of the bathroom and shattered glass panes of nearby rooms. The district court was working full-time when the explosion happened.

The police have sealed the area and fire engines are on site. The district court is near the District Commissioner's office in the heart of Ludhiana city.