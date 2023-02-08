Lucknow To Be Renamed? What Yogi Adityanath's Deputy Said

He said that everyone knows that Lucknow was the city of Laxman.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak made a statement about the demand to change the name of Lucknow and said that it is well known about Lucknow that it was the city of Laxman.

The government will update about the situation regarding the name change, said the Deputy Chief Minister, who reached Bhadohi today.

In Bhadohi, the Deputy Chief Minister held a review meeting regarding the progress of various schemes and development works the in the district. After he also unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Suriyava.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak gave a big statement regarding the demand of BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta to change the name of Lucknow.

He said that everyone knows that Lucknow was the city of Laxman. There will be further talks on the situation regarding the change of name.

The way the Deputy CM named Lucknow as Laxman Nagri, it is clear that he has the intention of renaming Lucknow as Laxman Nagri.

On the other hand, he said that Rahul Gandhi's mental balance has completely deteriorated. Whenever Congress governments have been there, they have been completely immersed in corruption. Coal scams, commonwealth scams and many big scams took place in Congress governments. Congress is just a family party.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sangam Lal Gupta on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to change the name of Uttar Pradesh's capital city of Lucknow to "Lakhanpur or Laxmanpur".

Stating that the city was earlier named Lakhanpur and Laxmanpur in the Treta Yug, the BJP MP claimed that Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula had renamed it Lucknow.

Mr Gupta said that Lucknow was gifted by Lord Ram to his brother and King of Ayodhya Laxman in the Treta Yug, which is why the city was known as Lakhanpur and Laxmanpur.

"Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, which according to the local belief was gifted by Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya King Shri Laxman ji in Treta Yug and for that reason it was named Lakhanpur and Laxmanpur, but later in the 48th century, Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula renamed and changed it to Lucknow. It has been called Lucknow in the same tradition," the BJP MP wrote in his letter to the Home Minister.

"It is worth mentioning here that today in a country that is rich in glorious cultural heritage, it seems completely wrong to give a signal of slavery by telling stories of luxury and wastefulness of the Nawabs of Lucknow to our future generation even in the 'Amrit Kaal'. Due to this, Lord Dalhousie acquired Awadh and merged it with the British Empire and Nawab Wajid Ali Shah accepted British subordination," he added.

Mr Gupta requested Shah to rename the Uttar Pradesh capital city in order to "preserve India's cultural heritage".

"I request you to change the name of the capital of Uttar Pradesh Lucknow to Lakhanpur or Laxmanpur in Amrit Kaal in order to preserve India's cultural heritage and combine the glorious history by erasing the symbol of slavery," Mr Gupta tweeted.

Notably, various BJP leaders have also referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar and demands have been raised in the past to rename the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to Telangana's capital as Bhagyanagar during his address to the party workers at the BJP National Executive meeting in July 2022.

