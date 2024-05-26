Lt Governor Directs For Inquiry After 7 Babies Killed In Delhi Hospital Fire

"Have asked the chief secretary to institute an inquiry into the tragic incident."

Lt Governor VK Saxena on Sunday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to "institute an inquiry" into the east Delhi children's hospital blaze that left seven newborns dead.

Delhi Fire Services officials said a blaze erupted at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area around 11:30 pm on Saturday and spread to two adjacent buildings.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, they said.

"Have asked the chief secretary to institute an inquiry into the tragic incidents of fire in children's hospital in Delhi. Also instructed CP (commissioner of police) to ensure all that is needful," Mr Saxena said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. I assure all relief and will ensure that guilty are brought to book," he added.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed the chief secretary to ensure a speedy inquiry into the fire incident.

