LPG Gas Cylinder KYC: Centre Makes Biometric Authentication Mandatory For Domestic Consumers

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has made biometric Aadhaar authentication (e-KYC) mandatory for all domestic LPG consumers, a move aimed at streamlining subsidy delivery and preventing misuse in the wake of West Asia conflict. Though the supply has eased in India, the ministry said in a recent announcement that consumers can complete the verification process from home using their smartphone through the mobile apps of oil marketing companies along with the Aadhaar FaceRD app. The directive applies to customers of public sector companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

All domestic #LPG consumers are required to complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (e-KYC).

Now verify from the comfort of your home using your Oil Marketing Company's mobile app and Aadhaar FaceRD app. For more information,

Visit: https://t.co/OOj0dPcuiE

Contact your LPG… pic.twitter.com/GWvIhsjD0m — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 15, 2026

According to the ministry, the process is designed to be simple and does not require visiting an LPG distributor. However, failure to complete e-KYC may result in disruption of LPG refills and suspension of subsidies until verification is done.

For beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the rule is stricter. They must complete biometric authentication at the start of every financial year before their first refill to continue receiving benefits.

At the same time, oil companies have tightened norms for inactive connections. Consumers who have not booked a refill for over nine months may be required to complete KYC physically at distributor offices before placing a new order. This comes amid supply pressures linked to global energy disruptions and efforts to curb irregular usage. The move has gained traction online and is one of the tredning topics on Google Trends:

Officials said the measures are intended to improve distribution efficiency and ensure that subsidies reach genuine users.

How to complete LPG biometric Aadhaar authentication from home:

Download your LPG provider's app (Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum or Hindustan Petroleum)

Install the Aadhaar FaceRD app: It is available on Android and iOS

Log in to your LPG account: Use your registered mobile number or LPG ID

Select the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option

Enter your Aadhaar details: Ensure your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar

Proceed to face authentication: The app will redirect you to the FaceRD app

Complete facial scan: Follow on-screen instructions for verification

Submit and confirm: You will receive confirmation once authentication is successful

Once completed, e-KYC is generally valid for one financial year, after which it may need to be updated again in certain cases.