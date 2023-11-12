Low Pressure Area Around Southeast Bay Of Bengal Around Nov 14: Weather Office

Sanjeev Dwivedi said dry weather prevailed over Odisha districts for last few days (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 14.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal around November 16, the IMD said in a statement.

Speaking on the low-pressure area formation, Sanjeev Dwivedi, a scientist at Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said, "A cyclonic circulation lies over the Gulf of Thailand and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea on November 13. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 14."

Mr Dwivedi said that dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha for the last few days.

"Minimum temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and no large change elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were below normal at one or two places, appreciably above normal at one or two places, above normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha and normal elsewhere over the districts of Odisha," he said.

As per the IMD, the highest maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Paralekhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

