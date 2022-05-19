Devotees Allowed To Attend Lord Jagannath's Bathing Ritual After 2 Years

Last two years, devotees were denied the permission to congregate at 'Snana Jatra due to Covid.

Devotees, after a gap of two years, will get to witness the ceremonial bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities on June 14 outside the 12th century shrine in Puri.

The decision to allow public participation at 'Snana Jatra' was taken by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, following its meeting with servitors.

Last two years, devotees were denied the permission to congregate at 'Snana Jatra', amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"This time, however, the devotees will be able to get a glimpse (darshan) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Lord Sudarshan and Devi Subhadra and the bathing altar on June 14 from Grand Road. Deities will be adorning 'Hati Bhesa' (elephant attire) on the same day," said SJTA official Durga Dash Mohapatra.

The SJTA, however, was yet to take a call on devotee participation at Ratha Jatra on July 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)