Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Date, Importance And Puja Timings

The Rath Yatra will begin in Puri, Odisha, on July 1.

Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra will begin in Puri, Odisha, on July 1. Devotees, from all across the country, travel to the holy shrine to participate in the festival. The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is marked with much enthusiasm and fervour.

This festival is observed on Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month, as per the Hindu calendar.

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Puja Timings

The Dwitiya Tithi will commence at 10:49 AM on June 30.

The Dwitiya Tithi will end at 01:09 PM on July 1.

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 schedule

Rath Yatra begins (the tradition of visiting the Gundicha temple) on July 1, Friday

Hera Panchami (Basically, the first five days when the Lord Jagannath along resides in Gundicha temple) will be marked on July 5, Tuesday

Sandhya Darshan will be observed on July 8, Friday

Bahuda Yatra (This is the homecoming of Lord Jagannath along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra) is scheduled for July 9, Saturday

Sunabesa (Lord Jagannath returns to his abode) falls on July 10, Sunday

Aadhar Pana ritual (A special drink offered to the chariots) will take place on July 11, Monday

Neeladri BJ will be marked on July 12, Tuesday

Significance

During this time of the year, Lord Jagannath along with his brother Lord Balabhadra and their sister, Goddess Subhadra pay a visit to their aunt's house, the Gundicha temple, which is about three kilometres away from the Lord Jagannath Puri temple. After staying there for eight days, they come back to the main abode.