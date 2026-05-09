Loops, Rolls, Tricolor Sky: Air Force's Suryakiran Show Set For Somnath Debut

The skies over the first Jyotirlinga, Somnath, are set to host a breathtaking display of aerial precision as the Indian Air Force (IAF) debuts its Suryakiran Air Show on Monday.

This historic performance is a key highlight of the "Somnath Amrit Parv", celebrating 75 years since the temple's restoration.

The display will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding a layer of national pride to the spiritual festivities.

The show will feature the IAF's elite Suryakiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT), utilising six Hawk-MK-132 fighter jets operating out of the Jamnagar airbase. Flying at incredible speeds of 800 to 900 kilometers per hour, the pilots will execute a series of complex maneuvers designed to showcase the pinnacle of pilot training and combat readiness.

Aerial Formations, spectators can expect to see the "Diamond Formation" and "Close Formation," along with gravity-defying "Loops and Rolls."

The Grand Finale, precisely at 11:00 AM, the jets will release colored smoke trails to create a massive Indian tricolor across the coastal skyline, symbolising the strength and unity of the nation.

Safety & Coordination: Group Captain Ajay Dasharathi will lead the exercise, while Squadron Leader Aman Goyal will coordinate from the ground to monitor wind speeds and safety distances.

To ensure the safety of the pilots and the aircraft, the Bird Hazard Control (BHC) team is working closely with the Veraval-Somnath municipality to clear food waste and use harmless deterrents to keep the flight path clear.

A full-scale rehearsal is scheduled for May 10 at 11:00 AM, giving locals a sneak peek of the spectacle that will define the Amrit Parv celebrations.