'Looking Forward To Strengthen Ties': PM Modi Thanks Israel's Netanyahu

Netanyahu spoke with PM Modi on Thursday and congratulated him on his election victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating him on his election victory and said "We look forward to further strengthening the India-Israel Strategic Partnership."

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Glad to speak with Prime Minister @netanyahu. I thank him for his warm felicitations and regard for the people of India. We look forward to further strengthening the India-Israel Strategic Partnership."

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Netanyahu expressed his heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on his resounding victory.

The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights in the near future," said the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel on Thursday.

A day ago, Netanyahu extended his wishes to Prime Minister Modi on being re-elected for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha polls.

Wishing PM Modi, Netanyahu said, "I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term."

"May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !" the Israeli PM wrote on X. Netanyahu's wishes come at a time when Israel's war with Hamas has entered its 8th month.

In response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warmest congratulations to PM Modi over the phone, PM Modi said, "Happy to speak with President @ZelenskyyUa. I thank him for his warm wishes on the historic victory of the NDA government in the general elections. We reaffirm our mutual desire to further strengthen the extensive partnership between India and Ukraine."

Moreover, PM Modi also thanked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for his wishes and said that India looks forward to working together to strengthen the beneficial relationship between the two nations.

"I thank Prime Minister @NikolPashinyan for his call and greetings. Look forward to working together to enhance mutually beneficial ties between India and Armenia," PM Modi said in response to the Armenian PM.

PM also thanked the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for his wishes and said, 'Thank you, my friend Tulsi Bhai !."

"India's cooperation with WHO promotes our vision of 'One Earth One Health'. The first WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India adds to our joint efforts towards #HealthForAll," PM Modi said on X.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats and, with its allies, has 292 seats in the Parliament. The Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats.

With PM Modi registering his win for the third consecutive term, wishes from global leaders also came pouring in at the speed of light.

The Italian PM, in her congratulatory message to Prime Minister Modi, said that both nations will cooperate on various issues that bind the two nations and are for the well-being of the people.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our peoples," Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X.

Other leaders also congratulated PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

