'Look Forward To Working Closer With You': Indonesia President Elect Thanks PM Modi

He further emphasised that he looks forward to working closer with PM Modi.

Indonesia's newly-elected president, Prabowo Subianto, on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message and agreed to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both countries to greater heights.

He further emphasised that he looks forward to working closer with PM Modi.

Sharing a post on social media 'X', Subianto said, "Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your congratulatory message on our elections. I share your sentiment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Indonesia and India to greater heights. I look forward to working closer with you."

Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your congratulatory message on our elections.



I share your sentiment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Indonesia and India to greater heights. I look forward to working closer with you. https://t.co/GE7govUY8n — Prabowo Subianto (@prabowo) February 19, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi congratulated Indonesia's newly-elected president, Prabowo Subianto, and said that he is looking forward to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

He also extended his wishes to the people of Indonesia for successful presidential elections.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to the people of Indonesia on the successful presidential elections and Prabowo Subianto on the lead. Look forward to working with the new Presidency to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia."

Congratulations to the people of Indonesia on the successful Presidential elections and @prabowo on the lead. Look forward to working with the new Presidency to further strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2024

Subianto declared victory in the presidential polls after unofficial vote counts showed him leading significantly over his rivals, Al Jazeera reported.

The 72-year-old former special forces commander lost in the race for president twice before and had about 58 per cent of the votes, according to four pollsters, based on "quick count" ballots at samples of voting stations nationwide.

Prabowo addressed his jubilant supporters at a stadium in Jakarta and said he was "grateful" for the quick results.

He was also accompanied by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest son of outgoing President Joko Widodo.

"We should not be arrogant, we should not be proud, we should not be euphoric, we still have to be humble, this victory must be a victory for all Indonesian people," he said.

Prabowo was the front-runner going into the poll, thanks to the apparent support of Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)