Longer Heat Wave, Hotter Summer Forecast In India

The IMD has forecast above normal temperature this year

The weather office has forecast a longer number of heat wave days this summer in many areas of central, northern plains and southern India.

The maximum temperature between April and June is likely to remain above normal, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General of India Meteorological Department (IMD), told reporters in a virtual press conference today.

Two to eight days of heat wave is expected in many areas of central India, northern plains, and south India, the IMD said. It identified Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and west Madhya Pradesh.

Twenty-three states have prepared action plans to meet any situation owing to the heat wave, the IMD said.

Above-normal temperature is likely to persists over central India and western peninsular India.

The poor will face the biggest impact of the heat wave, the IMD said.

During heatwaves, elevated temperatures pose significant risks, especially for vulnerable people such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The IMD asked the authorities to take proactive measures as prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to strain on infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems.

"To address these challenges, it is imperative for authorities to take proactive measures," the IMD said. "This includes providing access to cooling centres, issuing heat advisories, and implementing strategies to alleviate urban heat island effects in affected areas," the IMD said.

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju today said the country is predicted to experience extreme weather conditions this year, starting at the end of April and coinciding with the general elections, making it crucial for all stakeholders to prepare in advance.

"We are anticipated to experience extreme weather conditions in the upcoming two-and-a-half months. This also coincides with the general elections in which around a billion people are expected to exercise their franchise," the Union Minister said at a press conference.

Mr Rijiju said he met with stakeholders in view of the upcoming elections amid the prediction for extreme heat.