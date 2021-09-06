London-Bound Air India Plane Delayed After Ants Found In Business Class

The flight later took off after Air India changed the plane (File)

A London-bound Air India flight aborted take-off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday after a swarm of ants was found in the business class section.

Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, the son and heir apparent of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan was among those on board flight AI-111.

The flight took off after Air India changed the plane.

In July an Air India Express flight en route Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International airport on Saturday morning after a crack in the windshield.

The precautionary landing was made after about an hour of flight.

The flight had no passengers and was only carrying cargo and crew members. The flight was en route and it was scheduled for Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram flight operation.

Following the incident, another aircraft was deployed and another set of crew was sent for the scheduled flight operation.

In May an Air India flight to Newark in the United States returned to Delhi after a bat was spotted inside the plane. This was around 30 minutes after take-off.

The aircraft landed safely and wildlife staff were called to catch and remove the bat's carcass, Air India officials told ANI then. The bat had been found dead inside the plane's business class area.

With input from ANI