Lokpal Receives 1,190 Complaints In Its First Year

Lokpal has no complaint against PM Modi or any Union Minister in its first year

Lokpal, the corruption watchdog which was instituted after a long delay in March last year, has received around 1,190 complaints in its first year and sources say no complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any Union Minister has been received so far.

The Lokpal has jurisdiction to inquire into allegations of corruption against anyone who is or has been Prime Minister, or a Minister in the central government, or an MP, as well as officials of the Union Government under Groups A, B, C and D. Also covered are chairpersons, members, officers and directors of any board, corporation, society, trust or autonomous body either established by an act of parliament or wholly or partly funded by the union or state government.

Out of the 1,190 complaints received, the watchdog has disposed off 1,120 complaints as of December 31.

"After scrutiny, complaints that did not fall within the mandate of the Lokpal were disposed off and complainants have been informed accordingly," Lokpal has said.

Though most of the complaints were disposed off for want of merit, there were some serious complaints also lodged with Lokpal last year.

Sources told NDTV that 35 cases merit a probe and the organisation has asked the complainants to file fresh complaints in the "prescribed format" once the government notifies the format.

"Lokpal has written to the government again asking to notify the prescribed format for filing complaints with Lokpal as early as possible, and the Lokpal Chairperson Retired Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose had also held a meeting with PMO last month regarding the same," a senior functionary of the government told NDTV requesting anonymity.

"In four of the cases, Lokpal has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for 'action taken report' as these cases are already pending with the federal agency," sources added.

The organisation will have power of superintendence and direction over any central investigation agency including CBI for cases referred to them by the Lokpal.