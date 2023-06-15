Lok Sabha Speaker Calls For 'Extensive, Proper Debates' Before Laws Passed

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said longer and in-depth discussions lead to better legislations. (File)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said today that longer and in-depth discussions in assemblies and Parliament lead to better legislations.

He was addressing an event on 'Vikasit Bharat 2047' in the Goa Assembly.

"It is always better that laws are passed after extensive and proper debates," Speaker Om Birla told MLAs from the coastal state at the programme.

He stressed that the debates in assemblies and Parliament should be non-political and unbiased.

Om Birla also praised the Goa Assembly for holding longer sessions of more than 40 days, as he expressed concerns over shorter Assembly sessions in many states.

Opposition benches led by Congress boycotted the event as a mark of protest against Om Birla for "not allowing" former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to represent himself over his disqualification in connection with a defamation case.



