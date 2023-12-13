INDIA Bloc Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha, Demands Home Minister's Statement

The Opposition parties belonging to the INDIA Bloc walked out of the Rajya Sabha today after the security breach, accusing the Union Home Minister of refusing to make a statement on the issue.

This afternoon, two men, carrying canisters emitting unidentified yellow smoke, had jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber.

They were overpowered by MPs and security personnel in short order. The men, along with two others who were outside, have been arrested. Investigators have said six peope were involved in the matter.

The incident, coming on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack, raised huge questions, including how the upgraded security was breached.

"INDIA parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha this afternoon on the issue of the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha today and the refusal of the Home Minister to make a statement on the matter, especially after such a huge breach of security on the very same day Parliament was attacked 22 years ago," posted Congress media in-charge Jairam Ramesh on X, formerly Twitter.

In Rajya Sabha, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge repeated the demand for a statement. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would assess the situation and give the MPs and update before the end of the day.

But that not placate the Opposition members, who walked out soon after.

"The security breach that took place in Parliament today is a very serious matter," Mr Kharge later posted on X.



"We demand that the Home Minister come to both Houses and give a statement on this. The question is, how did two people come inside such a big security department and release gas from a cannister there? We hope that the government will take this very seriously and we demand a thorough investigation into the entire incident. We are always ready for the unity and integrity of the country," he added.