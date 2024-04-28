'No Evidence Whether Rahul Gandhi Would Be Effective Leader': Top Economist

Surjit Bhalla says that unlike before 2014, the elections are now based on merit.

Noted economist Surjit Bhalla believes that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's leadership qualities remain doubtful due to several past instances where he failed to take effective decisions.

"Leadership is a very big thing. There is no evidence regarding Rahul Gandhi whether he would be an effective leader or not. In 2013, he tore the ordinance of his own government in front of everyone. Leaders do not do that," Surjit Bhalla, a former member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, told IANS in an interview.

"Who is the face of the opposition at this time? I don't see anyone. There are 50 faces in the opposition. PM Modi is one face of the BJP. This is another reason why BJP will do well," says the former Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Surjit Bhalla favours conducting an income distribution survey, but only after the elections get over.

"No income distribution survey has ever been conducted in India. I think it should be. Whenever people ask me, I say definitely do it and if you do it after the elections, then it will be a very good thing. This is a matter of ideology. We should see what the data says and make decisions accordingly," he told IANS.

The renowned writer and columnist also expressed his opinion on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's statement on inheritance tax.

"See, there are 50 states in America, out of which inheritance tax is applicable in six. The rest of the states have not implemented this either. The rate quoted by Pitroda as 50 per cent is also wrong as it is only 20 per cent. America is a rich country. It is not necessary that we will also do what the US is doing. It will be discussed when we become a developed country," Surjit Bhalla said.

