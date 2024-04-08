Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh Quits BJP, To Join Congress Tomorrow

Birender Singh's son had joined Congress on March 10 (File)

Former Union minister Birender Singh on Monday said he has quit the BJP and will be joining the Congress, the move coming almost a month after his son Brijender Singh joined the grand old party.

Birender Singh's wife and former BJP MLA from Haryana Prem Lata also quit the BJP.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Birender Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief J P Nadda. My wife Prem Lata, who remained MLA from 2014-2019, has also quit the party. Tomorrow, we will join the Congress." Birender Singh had joined the BJP nearly 10 years ago after an over four-decade-long stint with the Congress.

After his son joined the Congress on March 10, there was speculation that Birender Singh would follow suit.

