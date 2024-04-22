Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Chandrababu Naidu Party Candidate Declares Assets Worth Rs 5,785 Crore

He has investments and shares in several US-based firms.

Telugu Desam Party's candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha seat Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has declared family assets worth nearly Rs 5,785 crore-movable and immovable- making him perhaps the richest contestant in the current polls in Andhra Pradesh.

According to an affidavit filed by him, his individual assets stood at Rs 2,448.72 crore while his wife has Rs 2,343.78 crore and children have nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

However, the family has a liability of Rs 1,138 crore to JP Morgan Chase Bank of USA in the form of Line of Credit.

In a joint filing with his wife, he declared Rs 605.57 crore as per US Tax Cycle Year January 2022 to December 2022 in that country.

Mr Chandrasekhar is a medical doctor. He finished his MBBS at NTR University of Health Sciences Vijayawada in 1999 and did MD (Internal Medicine) from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania in 2005.

Mr Chnadrasekhar will take on YSR Congress Party's K Venkata Rosaiah in the elections.



