BJP's Mukul Roy Accuses Trinamool Government After His Convoy Searched

This is a political conspiracy hatched by Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy says

BJP leader Mukul Roy has accused Mamata government of acting out of political vendetta after his convoy was searched by police in the city. He said the police was acting like "stooges of the state government".

"All of a sudden some police officers came in front of my vehicle and told me that they were going to search my car. I told them they had every right to search but let the press people come," he said.

"Some policemen searched my car but they found nothing. This is a political conspiracy hatched by Mamata Banerjee and the police is acting like stooges of the state government," Mr Roy added.

Polling for 25 out of 42 seats in West Bengal has concluded in the first five phases of elections.

The sixth phase of polling for 8 parliamentary seats is currently underway in the state. The last phase will be held on May 19 for 9 seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

