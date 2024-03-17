Lok Sabha Poll Dates Sent To President Murmu For Notification: Report

The 1st notification will be issued on March 20 for first phase of polls on April 19 (File)

The central government on Sunday initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections by sending the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu, according to the sources.

According to sources, the Cabinet meeting held this morning recommended to the President to issue the notifications for the different phases.

"The Cabinet approved to recommend to the President for issuing statutory notifications under sub-section (2) of Section 14 of the Representation of the People Act 1951 from the Parliamentary constituencies for the election of members of the Lok Sabha," the sources said.

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 in 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification.

The issuing of notifications would begin the election process for constituting the Eighteenth House of the People.

Based on the recommendation, the Law Ministry prepares a proposal for the Union Cabinet, which recommends to the President to approve the issuance of notifications for the different phases.

The elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

As per the sources, the PM has also asked the ministers to prepare a roadmap for the first 100 days and the next 5 years of the new government with the officers and secretaries of their ministries.

