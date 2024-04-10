Kamal Nath's Son Nakul Is Richest Candidate In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 1

Lok Sabha Polls : The high-stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases

Congress MP Nakul Nath - the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is the richest candidate in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections with assets of Rs 717 crore, according to an analysis done by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Nath senior and junior had the Congress leadership on tenterhooks a few months ago amid speculation they could both jump to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sources had told NDTV Kamal Nath was "unhappy" with the party after the dismal performance in the 2023 Assembly election. Sources said Kamal Nath felt the Congress had changed since he joined over 50 years ago, and had conveyed this to the party.

The Congress later had denied reports Kamal Nath would leave, stressing that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had called him her "third son" while campaigning for him in 1979.

Nakul Nath - who has been nominated to defend his Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat - is followed by AIADMK's Ashok Kumar, contesting from Tamil Nadu's Erode, who has declared assets worth Rs 662 crore. Sivaganga BJP candidate Dhevanathan Yadav T has assets of Rs 304 crore.

The high-stakes Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, with the first phase beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

With less than two weeks left for the elections, candidates from various political parties who are filing their nomination have disclosed their personal details including assets, criminal background or cases, financial situation, among others information.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the April 19 election is Rs 4.51 crore.