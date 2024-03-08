Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Facts About Kiren Rijiju, BJP Candidate From Arunachal Pradesh West

Born on November 19, 1971, to Rinchin Kharu and Chirai Rijiju, Mr Rijiju demonstrated a keen interest in public affairs in his student days. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Hansraj College and later earned a law degree from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

In 2002, he was appointed a member of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission at the age of 31. Two years later, he became an MP on a BJP ticket, winning by a margin of 47,424 votes. In 2009, Mr Rijiju lost to the Congress's Takam Sanjoy.

Mr Rijiju has been a passionate advocate of ushering in reforms in northeastern states. The Union Minister boasts an impressive over 90 per cent attendance record in parliament, raising questions of national and international importance.

Mr Rijiju became the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister in May 2019 and has actively participated in discussions and initiatives to improve sporting infrastructure in the country. An athlete during his student days, Mr Rijiju often sets fitness goals in his social media videos.