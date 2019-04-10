'Freed Muslim Women From Years Of Abuse, Captivity': Yogi Adityanath

BJP has brought back dignity and respect to Muslim women by abolishing triple talaq, he said.

Claiming the BJP has brought back dignity and respect to Muslim women, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toda urged them to recognise their "true brothers" as he referred to the Centre's decision to ban triple talaq.

"We have freed our Muslim sisters from hundreds of years of abuse and captivity, which they were subjected to. The wicked practice of triple talaq was being used as a weapon to exploit them in many ways.

"By abolishing the process, we have brought back their dignity and respect... I want my Muslim sisters to recognize their true brothers. Women power must be respected. India got its freedom in 1947, but now we must fight a battle for the dignity of the women," he said an election meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Aonla.

Attacking the opposition parties, Yogi Adityanath said, "You must have seen the rally in Kerala when Rahul Gandhi went to file the nomination. There were no flags of India or the Congress party. The only flags present there, were of the Muslim League. The Congress is suffering from ''green virus''."

He also targeted the Congress manifesto on issues of AFSPA and sedition law saying, "The Congress has promised to revoke the special powers given to Army. It also promised to dilute the punishment awarded to those who shout anti-national slogans."

The Congress has in its manifesto promised to review the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), that gives immunity to security personnel in ''disturbed areas''.

"It won't be surprising if Rahul Gandhi announces allowance for stone pelters in Kashmir next. Their intentions are quite clear and their ''hand'' (apparently referring to election symbol of Congress) is stained with the blood of the nation," he said.

