With Delhi Statehood Demand, AAP Launches Mega Election Campaign

Demanding full statehood for Delhi, AAP volunteers protest outside BJP headquarters.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the dates for which will be announced by the Election Commission shortly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its mega campaign with the demand for full statehood at the centre. The party staged a protest near BJP headquarters in Delhi today. Tomorrow, the party will protest outside Congress headquarters on Akbar Road.

"The Lok Sabha election will decide the fate of the country and also of Delhi, which was badly hurt during the "dictatorship" of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre," AAP convener Gopal Rai said.

Mr Rai said the people of Delhi were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, and added it will give them relief from the "autocracy" of Narendra Modi's government and its policies.

"Full statehood is the only way to end the autocracy of the Centre. It is central theme of AAP's mega election campaign because we feel it is the only way to speed up development work in Delhi," he said at a press conference today.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has designed a three-tier campaign in the first phase. About 1,000 teams will go door to door; and distribute his letter to people on full statehood. Besides, 20 ''Mini Prachar Rath'' in each constituency will tour localities screening his speeches and playing the party's election song.

In the second phase, all AAP legislators will organise extensive campaigns in their constituencies and organise about 1,500 street meetings. Apart from this, the party is also preparing extensive campaigning through rallies by Kejriwal.

In the third phase of campaigning, AAP will field "star campaigners" in rallies and street meetings.