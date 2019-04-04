What Is Congress Policy On Terrorism: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks "Can any political party make such promises in its manifesto?"

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday asked the Congress to clarify its stand on terrorism, saying its poll promises suggested that it was on the side of terrorists.

He also targeted the Congress over brief removal of security from the RSS office in Bhopal after it came to power.

"Incidents of stone pelting have declined in Kashmir and terrorism has been controlled. This was possible because of the strong action against terrorism by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," the BJP leader said at a press conference in Raipur.

"But look at Congress' point of view. In Madhya Pradesh it withdrew security from the office of RSS. We (BJP) have withdrawn security of terrorists (acted against them) but it removed security of RSS office," he said.

"They are promising to repeal the sedition law to avoid taking action against those who raise slogans of "Bharat tere tukde honge'' (India, you will break up)," he said.

"Similarly, by promising to dilute the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, they are trying to weaken the Army," Mr Chouhan alleged.

"Can any political party make such promises in its manifesto? It seems 'Congress ka hath atankwadiyon ke sath'' (Congress is with terrorists). We want to ask what is the policy of Congress against terrorism," he said.

He also slammed Congress leaders for allegedly raising questions over the Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama terror attack.

By questioning the airstrikes, the Congress was "speaking the language of Pakistan", the BJP leader alleged.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.