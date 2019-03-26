Congress Minimum Income Scheme Poll 'Gimmick': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath appealed people to vote for PM Modi again during the Lok Sabha elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the Congress' minimum income scheme a poll "gimmick" and accused it of obstructing the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya along with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Yogi Adityanath who was addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally in Gorakhpur said, "Earlier too the Congress party had given the slogan of "garibi hatao''. The announcement of a minimum (annual) wage of Rs 72,000 (too) is nothing but a gimmick. "

"The Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP are the biggest hurdles in construction of the Ram temple. An army of advocates was brought to the fore by the Congress (to obstruct the construction)," he said.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal moved an application in the Supreme Court to see that the hearing in the case does not take place before 2019 elections, he added.

"There is a family which starts remembering Lord Ram when elections draw closer but sit in temples in the posture of offering namaz," the chief minister said, apparently referring to an incident involving a Gandhi family member.

"These people visit places to show disrespect to great men. They offer garlands worn by them to the statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri," he added, without mentioning any names. "While the Congress serves biryani to terrorists, the BJP feed them bombs," he added.

In a comparison with the previous governments, Yogi Adityanath claimed that his own government in Uttar Pradesh along with the Modi government has helped in the development and growth of the people in two years.

He attacked the previous governments on the issue of corruption asserting that due to PM Modi, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was being built in Gorakhpur and a fertiliser plant, closed for 26 years, was revived in the city.

Reminding people that they would be casting their vote for Lok Sabha candidates and choosing a prime minister, Yogi Adityanath appealed to vote for PM Modi again.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.