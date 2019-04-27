Nitin Gadkari Faints On Stage During Campaign Rally In Maharashtra

After finishing his speech, Mr Gadkari fainted while walking back to his seat on the stage.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari fainted on stage Saturday evening during an election rally near Shirdi in Maharashtra.

He soon recovered and later walked to his car.

Mr Gadkari was campaigning at Rahata near Shirdi for Shiv Sena candidate from Shirdi Lok Sabha seat Sadashiv Lokhande.

His security guard as well as BJP's Ahmednagar candidate Sujay Vikhe Patil and state minister Ram Shinde rushed to his help.

Within a few minutes, the road and transport minister recovered and later walked to his car.

Mr Gadkari had suffered fainting bouts on stage earlier too.

On December 7, 2018, he fainted during a convocation ceremony at Rahuri agricultural university in the state. He later attributed it to low sugar levels.

