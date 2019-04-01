Sulking Tej Pratap's Latest Tantrum: A 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha'

Last month, Tej Pratap Yadav had resigned from a Rashtriya Janata Dal post.

Just before the national election, the feud in RJD chief Lalu Yadav's family is becoming worse. His older son Tej Pratap Yadav, who quit a party post last week signalling a giant sulk, has now threatened to form a new party named after his parents; his working title is "Lalu-Rabri Morcha".

Tej Pratap Yadav has threatened to launch the breakaway party unless his aides are fielded by the RJD or Rashtriya Janata Dal in two seats, Jehanabad and Sheohar. If not, he has reportedly warned his party, he will field his candidates anyway.

Tej Pratap, 30, has been upset since his father-in-law Chandrika Ray - a senior RJD leader - was included in the list of RJD candidates for the April-May national election. Even worse for him, Chandrika Ray will contest from the Saran constituency, which his father Lalu Yadav has won four times. Lalu Yadav is currently serving a jail term for corruption.

Tej Pratap filed for divorce within six months of his wedding to Chandrika Ray's daughter Aishwarya. He had strongly opposed his nomination but his younger and more politically astute brother Tejashwi, who takes all the decisions in the party in their father's absence, clearly had other ideas.

Tejashwi went ahead and announced Chandrika Ray for the Saran constituency a day after Tej Pratap quit as RJD youth wing chief, commenting in a tweet: "Naive are those who think I am naive."

Asked by reporters about the tweet, Tejashwi smirked: "Didn't you see his statement that he's my Krishna and I'm his Arjun?"

It is unclear whether the brewing split can be averted once again with a photo-op featuring the two fighting siblings and their mother Rabri Devi feeding each other sweets.

Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were both in the Nitish Kumar government before he dumped the RJD in 2017 and revived his alliance with the BJP. Tejashwi, who was made Deputy Chief Minister, is generally seen as Lalu Yadav's political heir. Tej Pratap, though older, was health minister. He was always taken less seriously.

