Lok Sabha Elections: 'Speeches, Foreign Tours, Anything Else?' Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back At PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that he would sweep out the BJP from Delhi's Lok Sabha seats.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused his government of non-performance, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today gave his report card on the various issues addressed by his government in the city-state during his tenure.

Mr Kejriwal tweeted that he has addressed issues related to education, health, electricity as opposed to PM Modi's tenure, which he said was headlined with jumlebaazi (big talks), foreign tours and lectures.

"Modi has done nothing in the last five years except jumlebaazi, foreign tours and lectures and that is the reason he is seeking votes in make of fake nationalism," he tweeted.

हमने शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, बिजली, पानी-अनेक काम किए



आपने 5 साल में क्या किया- भाषण, विदेश भ्रमण और जुमलेबाज़ी? और कुछ?



इसीलिए आज आप फ़र्ज़ी और झूठे राष्ट्रवाद के नाम पर वोट माँग रहे हो



दिल्ली वालों ने कल आपसे तीन सवाल पूछे थे। उनके आपके पास जवाब नहीं हैं https://t.co/3mFsgnxqWi - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2019

Arvind Kejriwal said "the people of Delhi have sought answers of three questions from you for which you had no answers".

Mr Kejriwal on Wednesday sought answer to three questions from PM Modi: "Why didn't the BJP pass an ordinance and stop sealing in Delhi? In 2014, PM Narendra Modi promised full statehood for Delhi. Why did the BJP not grant full statehood? Why is Imran Khan endorsing Narendra Modi?"

Addressing a rally for the elections in the national capital, PM Modi said it was "Nakampanthis" (non-performance), who have "vitiated the image of an aam aadmi".

He said there are four models -- 'naampanthi' (dynastic politics), 'vaampanthi' (left politics) and dam and 'damanpanthi' (hooliganism) and 'vikaspanth' (those who believe in development). "But Delhi is the only state where we learnt about the fifth model. Delhi has seen 'nakampanthi' (non-performance) which created anarchy and betrayed the people of the country," PM Modi said at the historic Ramlila Grounds.

The AAP government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over various administrative issues - a situation that had led a fresh demand for statehood for Delhi. Mr Kejriwal's party has made statehood demand their central theme for the national elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, who had taken on PM Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014, has claimed that he would sweep out the BJP from Delhi's Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP had won all seven seats of Delhi in the 2014 national elections. But it has since faced with Arvind Kejriwal's party, which had swept to power in 2015, winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats.

