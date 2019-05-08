'Nakampanthis': At Mega Delhi Rally, PM Modi Calls AAP Non-Performer

PM Modi addressed a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today added a fifth kind of politician to the list of four he had drawn up earlier - a jab directed at the Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party. At his first rally before the elections in the national capital, held at the historic Ramlila Grounds, he said it was "Nakampanthis" (Do nothings), who have "vitiated the image of an aam aadmi".

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh last week, PM Modi had mocked the Congress and the Left, dubbing them ''naampanthi'' (dynastic) ''vaampanthi'' (Left). A third type of political culture was also outlined -- ''daam aur damanpathi'' (those relying on money and muscle).



His own party, the BJP, he said was ''vikaspanthi'' (one which believed in development)".



The BJP had won all seven seats of Delhi in the 2014 national elections. But it has since faced a challenge from Arvind kejriwal's party, which had swept to power in 2017, winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats.



Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that he will show the unseat the BJP from the Lok Sabha seats as well.

